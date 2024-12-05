TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,445 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $155,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $153.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.