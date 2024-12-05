TechTarget Holdings Inc. Completes Merger with Informa PLC – Creating Informa TechTarget, a B2B Growth Accelerator for the Technology Sector

TechTarget Holdings Inc. has successfully concluded the merger with Informa PLC, resulting in the formation of Informa TechTarget, a significant entity in the B2B technology industry. The completion of the merger signifies the combination of TechTarget, renowned for purchase intent-driven services, with Informa Tech’s digital businesses. The merger was accomplished on December 2, 2024.

Get alerts:

Informa TechTarget, under the leadership of Gary Nugent, former CEO of Informa Tech, aims to be a leading B2B growth accelerator for the technology sector. The company now boasts a global workforce exceeding 2,000 individuals and serves 7,500 clients worldwide, positioned at the intersection of the technology and B2B marketing markets, which is estimated to present a $20 billion annual market opportunity.

The newly merged entity, trading under the ticker symbol “TTGT” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting December 3, 2024, offers tailored solutions to technology vendors anchored on sophisticated B2B audiences, permissioned intent data, unique insights, and expertise. These offerings assist companies in reaching, engaging, and influencing technology consumers across their complete product lifecycle.

The merger was backed by Informa PLC’s contribution of $350 million in cash and the Informa Tech Digital Businesses, in exchange for an estimated 57% equity stake in the new company. As part of the arrangement, existing TechTarget shareholders retained an approximate 43% stake in the freshly formed Informa TechTarget.

This strategic merger unites TechTarget’s prowess in purchase intent-driven services with Informa PLC’s digital businesses, creating synergies that are projected to enhance operational efficiency, foster revenue growth, and fortify market presence. Informa TechTarget foresees delivering substantial value to its stakeholders while catering to the evolving demands of B2B technology vendors and accelerating growth across various business facets.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TechTarget’s 8K filing here.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More