The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Acquires £9,933.84 in Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard bought 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 972 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £9,933.84 ($12,622.41).
The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIOG stock opened at GBX 949.40 ($12.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 999.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 999.44. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 761 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,068.36 ($13.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £305.04 million, a PE ratio of 462.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.
About The Biotech Growth Trust
