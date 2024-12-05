The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Acquires £9,933.84 in Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard bought 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 972 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £9,933.84 ($12,622.41).

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIOG stock opened at GBX 949.40 ($12.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 999.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 999.44. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 761 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,068.36 ($13.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £305.04 million, a PE ratio of 462.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

