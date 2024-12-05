The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,283 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

