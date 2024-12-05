The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of ODP worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ODP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $803.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

