The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.