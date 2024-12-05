Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,649,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,731,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,341,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

