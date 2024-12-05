Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

