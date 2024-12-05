Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 1,527.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.