Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
