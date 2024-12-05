Tony Pitt Buys 6,000 Shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,954.84).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

