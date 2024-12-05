Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.69.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.71.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

