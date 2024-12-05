TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $313,573.20 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

