Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Transurban Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
