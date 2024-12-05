TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and traded as high as $33.61. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 7,106 shares trading hands.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.
