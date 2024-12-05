TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and traded as high as $33.61. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 7,106 shares trading hands.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVZ Free Report ) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,316 shares during the quarter. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up about 9.9% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 83.83% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $60,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

