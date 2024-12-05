Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $380.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $365.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $334.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

