Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.52 ($0.29). 8,339,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 4,244,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.96 ($0.30).

Tullow Oil Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.76. The stock has a market cap of £322.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 159,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £36,661.08 ($46,583.33). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.