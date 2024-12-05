UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,236,983 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 399.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,983 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.69% of Macerich worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 297.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,625,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after acquiring an additional 688,790 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

