UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.