UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 768,363 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,363 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,920,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $610,378,000 after acquiring an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,304 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.86 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

