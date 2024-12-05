UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 145,254 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,254 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Repligen worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

