UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 91,116 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,116 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Allison Transmission worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 87.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

