United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,510.88. This trade represents a 85.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,442 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

