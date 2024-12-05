Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 15,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,080,757. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,672 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $464,067.36.

On Friday, November 8th, Hayden Brown sold 10,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $158,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $99,823.08.

On Monday, September 16th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.79.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

