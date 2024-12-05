Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 2.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 136.1% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

