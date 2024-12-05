VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYD opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

