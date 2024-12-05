Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,789,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

