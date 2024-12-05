Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 33,165 shares.The stock last traded at $157.90 and had previously closed at $157.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $875.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

