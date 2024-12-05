Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.28 and last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 254654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.