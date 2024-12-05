Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 21.9% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $200,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

