Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

