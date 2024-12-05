Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stephens

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

VCEL stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. This trade represents a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $1,937,964. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

