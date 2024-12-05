Verint Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 523% compared to the average volume of 435 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 875,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

