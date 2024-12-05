Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 30,337 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 39.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,151. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.