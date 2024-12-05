Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 329.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,964 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $27,418,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 120.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 106,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 34.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,101 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $81,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVV opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.40. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

