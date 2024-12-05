Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vianet Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON VNET opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Vianet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

