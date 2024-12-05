Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vianet Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON VNET opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Vianet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.78).
About Vianet Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vianet Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.