Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Truist Financial

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

