Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

