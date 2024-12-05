Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of Visteon worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $10,779,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after buying an additional 111,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $11,204,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $86.27 and a twelve month high of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

