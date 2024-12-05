Walleye Trading LLC Grows Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.11% of Marcus worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,711.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus Trading Down 0.9 %

MCS stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of -66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

