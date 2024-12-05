Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 566.35 ($7.20). Approximately 5,556,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 921,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.34).

WOSG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

