Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.93) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $394,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,412.56. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,162,804.01. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $3,906,508. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,451 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 244,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

