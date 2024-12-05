Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,760,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

