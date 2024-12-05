What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CVE:HIV Q3 Earnings?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

