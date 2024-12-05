William (Bill) Wavish Purchases 285,000 Shares of Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL) Stock

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Wavish bought 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$100,035.00 ($64,538.71).
Alfabs Australia Price Performance
Alfabs Australia Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alfabs Australia
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Alfabs Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfabs Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.