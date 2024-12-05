Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.88 and last traded at $322.73, with a volume of 125880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average of $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

