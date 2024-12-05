WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 66467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $906.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.