Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lifted by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $229.35 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $229.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.