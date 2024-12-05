Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.01, but opened at $34.10. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 18,639 shares trading hands.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

