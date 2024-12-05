Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 14,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

