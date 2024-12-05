Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 37500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Separately, Citigroup raised Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
